Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

Staff Sgt. Leilony Rodriguez, 460th SFS military working dog handler, accepts an American Flag during MWD Pedro’s memorial service on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025. MWD Pedro worked tirelessly to detect and deter explosive threats, partnering with agencies such as the Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol, and U.S. Marshals Service to ensure the safety of high-priority personnel, including the President of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)