Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Staff Sgt. Leilony Rodriguez, 460th SFS military working dog handler, accepts an American Flag during MWD Pedro’s memorial service on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025. MWD Pedro worked tirelessly to detect and deter explosive threats, partnering with agencies such as the Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol, and U.S. Marshals Service to ensure the safety of high-priority personnel, including the President of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9411797
    VIRIN: 251124-X-IN642-1071
    Resolution: 5206x3464
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download