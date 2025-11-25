Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact [Image 4 of 7]

    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    A memorial was held for Military Working Dog Pedro Nov. 24, 2025, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. During the memorial, MWD Pedro’s commander, handler, and chaplain addressed the audience. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9411806
    VIRIN: 251124-X-IN642-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

