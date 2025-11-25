Defenders from the 460th Security Forces Squadron participate in a final salute for Military Working Dog Pedro following his memorial at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025. A final salute formally and respectfully acknowledges MWD Pedro service, affording him the same honors given to human service members and providing a visible symbol of gratitude and closure for handlers, units, and the wider community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)
Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 15:13
Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
