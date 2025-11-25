Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

Photo By Senior Airman Joshua Hollis | Maj. Ian Latham, 460th Security Forces Squadron commander, gave a final call for...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Joshua Hollis | Maj. Ian Latham, 460th Security Forces Squadron commander, gave a final call for Military Working Dog Pedro during a memorial service on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025. The tradition of sending a last radio call is typically held at a funeral or when deemed appropriate to acknowledge the sacrifice and service of loyal K-9 military members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis) see less | View Image Page

In solemn remembrance, Buckley Space Force Base mourns the loss of Military Working Dog Pedro F322, a patrol and explosive detector dog whose dedicated service with the 460th Security Forces Squadron significantly contributed to our security and safety. Pedro’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, a testament to the profound impact he had on our installation and the lives of his fellow defenders.



Pedro arrived at Buckley SFB in January of 2024 and quickly became an integral part of his team. Soon after, Staff Sgt. Leilony Rodriguez, 460th SFS MWD handler and trainer, became his partner, forging a bond built on trust, mutual respect, and a shared purpose. Together, they were a formidable team, responsible for patrol, explosive detection, supporting joint operations, and working alongside various agencies to safeguard our base and its personnel.



Pedro’s training at the 341st Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, laid the foundation for his exceptional skills. Rodriguez reflected that his greatest strength was explosive odor recognition. He was precise and reliable during detection calls and kept his focus during any situation.



“Technology makes our lives infinitely easier; however, technology still lacks a biological instinct, that gut feeling,” explained Major Ian Latham, 460th SFS commander. “That is what K-9 teams bring to the fight. The MWDs have incredible senses, and paired with the right handler, they will save lives.”



This “gut feeling”, honed through rigorous training and an unbreakable bond with Rodriguez, allowed Pedro to detect dangers invisible to the human eye, providing an invaluable layer of security and, ultimately, peace of mind to our force.



Pedro’s service and experience extend beyond the gates of Buckley SFB. He worked tirelessly to detect and deter explosive threats, partnering with agencies such as the Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals to ensure the safety of high-priority personnel, including the President of the United States. His exceptional capabilities and constant readiness earned him the Air and Space Commendation Medal, a testament to his invaluable contributions to Buckley SFB.



Beyond his exceptional skills, Pedro possessed a personality that endeared him to all who knew him. Whether it was his surprising encounter with an elevator during a Secret Service mission, where he initially hid behind Rodriguez before bravely adapting to the new challenge, or his comfortable demeanor with the veterinarians, Pedro was a dog of character.



“His work impacted everyone around him,” Rodriguez shared. “New handlers often grew more comfortable thanks to his steady presence.” Rodriguez recalls when she would arrive at the kennel to pull him for training, he’d go quiet, ready for whatever was next.



This quiet readiness spoke volumes about Pedro’s dedication and his unwavering commitment to duty. She also remembers his playful side, a joyful contrast to his focused demeanor while working. More than just a working dog, he loved his chew toy, tended to steal Rodriguez’s beef jerky, and had a love for baths after making a mess in his kennel. “What I’ll miss most is his quirky personality and the trust we shared,” Rodriguez stated.



The loss of an MWD is a stark reminder of the sacrifices these dedicated animals make in service to our nation. The bond between handler and dog, forged through countless hours of training and shared experiences, is unlike any other.



While Pedro may be gone, his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those who follow in his paw prints. “The MWD section at Buckley SFB stays connected with a multitude of local and federal agencies that expose our K-9s to a wide variety of training techniques and odors, going above Air Force standards.” Stated Latham. “This commitment to excellence ensures that our MWDs are prepared for any challenge, in any environment.”



Pedro’s skill, reliability, and dedication have left an indelible mark on the U.S. Air Force MWD community. He exemplified the highest standards of service, and his memory will serve as a reminder of the vital role MWDs play in protecting our nation. Pedro may no longer be with us, but he’ll always be remembered.



Rest easy, Pedro, your watch has ended. Mission complete.