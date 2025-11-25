Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Ian Latham, 460th Security Forces Squadron commander, provides a Military Working Dog decoration to Staff Sgt. Leilony Rodriguez, 460th SFS military working dog handler, during a memorial service at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 24, 2025. MWD Pedro served at Buckley SFB for almost two years to detect and deter explosive threats ensuring the safety and security of installation personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)