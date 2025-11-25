Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A memorial was held for Military Working Dog Pedro Nov. 24, 2025, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., and on top of the stage sat his empty kennel with his ashes, his collar and his favorite Kong toy. MWD Pedro's service extended far beyond the base, including vital support for Secret Service missions, working alongside U.S. Marshals Service in protection of POTUS, earning himself the Air and Space Commendation Medal for his exceptional service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)