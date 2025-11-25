Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    A memorial was held for Military Working Dog Pedro Nov. 24, 2025, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., and on top of the stage sat his empty kennel with his ashes, his collar and his favorite Kong toy. MWD Pedro's service extended far beyond the base, including vital support for Secret Service missions, working alongside U.S. Marshals Service in protection of POTUS, earning himself the Air and Space Commendation Medal for his exceptional service. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9411799
    VIRIN: 251124-X-IN642-1028
    Resolution: 5450x3626
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact
    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pedro: A Legacy of Loyalty, Lethality, and Lasting Impact

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download