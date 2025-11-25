Arctic Survival School students pose for a group photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 19, 2025. Arctic Survival School teaches service members basic skills to survive in Arctic conditions in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 14:27
|Photo ID:
|9409743
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-ON091-1250
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Mary Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.