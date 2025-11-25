66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Senior Airman Alexander Denney, 66th Training Squadron Detachment 1 Arctic Survival School instructor, build a fire during Arctic Survival School at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 19, 2025. Arctic survival teaches skills and knowledge to ensure isolated individuals maintain life and honor and return to friendly control in good physical and mental condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray)