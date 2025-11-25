Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival [Image 1 of 7]

    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Airman Mary Murray 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Senior Airman Alexander Denney, 66th Training Squadron Detachment 1 Arctic Survival School instructor, build a fire during Arctic Survival School at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 19, 2025. Arctic survival teaches skills and knowledge to ensure isolated individuals maintain life and honor and return to friendly control in good physical and mental condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray)

    This work, 66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Mary Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

