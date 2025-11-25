66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Major John Kadlubowski, 356th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lighting II pilot, carries firewood to the fire pit during Arctic Survival School at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 19, 2025. Arctic Survival School teaches service members basic skills to survive in Arctic conditions in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray)