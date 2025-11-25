66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arctic Survival School students remove a log from their tent during Arctic Survival School at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 19, 2025. Arctic survival teaches skills and knowledge to ensure isolated people maintain life and honor and return to friendly control in good physical and mental condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray)