66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival

A fire burns during Arctic Survival School at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 19, 2025. Arctic Survival School trains Airmen and joint partners to survive contingency scenarios, building regional expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray)
