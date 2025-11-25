Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Airman Mary Murray 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th Fighter Wing commander, chops wood during Arctic Survival School at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov. 19, 2025. Arctic Survival School teaches service members basic skills to survive in Arctic conditions in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 14:28
    Photo ID: 9409725
    VIRIN: 251119-F-ON091-1171
    Resolution: 5155x3430
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Mary Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival
    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival
    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival
    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival
    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival
    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival
    66th TRS Det 1 prepares leaders for Arctic survival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download