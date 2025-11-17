F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Peterson, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals a 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. The exercise strengthens deterrence capabilities and demonstrates the ability to rapidly deploy forces in response to regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)