F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Rivero, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, kicks a jet chock away from a 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. The exercise reinforces and enhances interoperability between U.S. and allied forces in support of CENTCOM objectives including regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
