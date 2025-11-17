Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Rivero, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, kicks a jet chock away from a 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. The exercise reinforces and enhances interoperability between U.S. and allied forces in support of CENTCOM objectives including regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

