A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft pilot assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to take fuel during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9406393
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-PQ421-1178
|Resolution:
|5293x3522
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.