F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise

Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron de-arm for exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 demonstrates allied resolve and the ability to operate as a unified, lethal and agile force against regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)