F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Rivero, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-fueling inspection of a 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 demonstrates allied resolve and the ability to operate as a unified, lethal and agile force against regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)