    F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft pilot assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to refuel their jet during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. The exercise reinforces and enhances interoperability between U.S. and allied forces in support of CENTCOM objectives including regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    This work, F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

