F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft pilot assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to refuel their jet during exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. The exercise reinforces and enhances interoperability between U.S. and allied forces in support of CENTCOM objectives including regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)