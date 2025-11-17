F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi into position to de-arm for exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)