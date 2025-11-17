Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi into position to de-arm for exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 9406390
    VIRIN: 251117-F-PQ421-1022
    Resolution: 4679x3113
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, F-16’s refuel during Ferocious Falcon 6 exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Air Force
    exercise
    F-16
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    ferocious falcon 6

