U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

A member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, conducts a search of an enemy combatant during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)