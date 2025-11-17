U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, conduct security on a patrol during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)