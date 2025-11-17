U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army and the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, strategize in anticipation of a checkpoint exercise during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025.The Servicio Nacional de Fronteras is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations strategic security partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)