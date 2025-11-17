U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, applies a tourniquet to a friendly casualty during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)