Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, walk deeper into the foliage on a patrol during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9405374
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-GV534-8145
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|METETI, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.