    U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training [Image 1 of 12]

    U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

    METETI, PANAMA

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, walk deeper into the foliage on a patrol during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 9405374
    VIRIN: 251120-A-GV534-8145
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: METETI, PA
    joint operations
    SENAFRONT
    Panamá
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

