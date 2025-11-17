U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, walk deeper into the foliage on a patrol during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.