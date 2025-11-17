Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training [Image 3 of 12]

    U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

    PANAMA

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Wayland Waldrep, assigned to Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, (JSCG-P) gives a brief to members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

