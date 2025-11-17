U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, evacuate a casualty on a litter during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security.
