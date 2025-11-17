Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training [Image 11 of 12]

    U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

    METETI, PANAMA

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, evacuate a casualty on a litter during joint leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 9405391
    VIRIN: 251120-A-GV534-7292
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: METETI, PA
