U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron receives fuel from KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. BTF operations ensure our forces stay sharp, adaptable, and ready to safeguard against any threat to U.S. interests in Europe and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)