U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Weishuhn and Capt. Tallon Hannus, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilots, land a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at an undisclosed location after supporting a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF incorporated simulated high-threat environments to provide the most realistic training scenarios to further define warfighter tactical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)