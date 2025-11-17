U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Weishuhn, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, controls a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft while supporting a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF incorporated simulated high-threat environments to provide the most realistic training scenarios to further define warfighter tactical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9405051
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-FM571-1234
|Resolution:
|5407x3633
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.