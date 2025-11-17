Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Weishuhn, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, controls a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft while supporting a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF incorporated simulated high-threat environments to provide the most realistic training scenarios to further define warfighter tactical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 04:24
