U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares to receive fuel from KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. This BTF showcased the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy strategic assets from U.S. bases to Europe and beyond, demonstrating global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)