Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1 concludes, demonstrating global reach and Allied integration Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft departed Spain, Nov. 24, returning to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and concluding Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1, a two-week deployment exercising the U.S. Air Force’s ability to project power globally.



During the deployment, the B-52 aircrews executed a series of complex, high-end training scenarios with Allies and partners across the U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility.



“This Bomber Task Force demonstrated our ability to seamlessly integrate with Allies and partners across USEUCOM, USAFRICOM, and USCENTCOM, showcasing the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to Allied combat power and regional security,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Dougherty, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander.



The B-52 bombers trained with Allied air forces from Finland, Lithuania and Sweden, focusing on scenarios to counter a potential adversary’s anti-access, area-denial capabilities. This deployment sharpened warfighting readiness through weapons simulations and the find, fix, track and target process, commonly called F2T2, which is used to locate and strike threats in real-time while operating under conditions shaped by anti-access and area denial threats. Aircrews also conducted aerial refueling operations to validate their ability to rapidly refuel and regenerate in unfamiliar or austere locations, enhancing their operational reach and responsiveness.



“From enhancing our beyond-line-of-sight find, fix, track, and targeting process to countering anti-access, area-denial environments, we are strengthening partnerships in Africa and the Middle East, and maintaining freedom of maneuver with Allied integration in USEUCOM,” said Maj. Adam Carr, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron director of operations.



Throughout the deployment, the B-52 aircraft and crews participated in a range of activities, demonstrating the bomber's versatility and adaptability, including integrating with a NATO-operated E-3 Airborne Early Warning and Control System aircraft. The collaboration emphasized the importance of Allied integration and joint execution of complex tactical processes.



In the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, B-52s participated in Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6, a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. The bombers also took part in the Dubai Airshow, providing a flyover to showcase U.S. airpower to a global audience.



Further demonstrating the integrated nature of BTF 26-1, U.S. Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers deployed from Vicenza, Italy, to Atar, Mauritania, to conduct ground-to-air training with Mauritanian Air Force personnel, honing their ability to communicate time-sensitive information with the B-52 aircrew flying overhead. This training enhanced interoperability and strengthened relationships with partners in Africa.



Bomber Task Force Europe deployments are recurring missions that demonstrate the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to projecting airpower globally while ensuring forces remain ready to respond to any contingency, reinforcing the defense of the homeland and reassuring Allies.



“Such a robust deployment sustains our lethality and reinforces our ability to project global combat power at a time and place of our choosing, while deterring our potential adversaries,” said Dougherty. “There is no replacement for hard power, and the B-52 personifies American strength.”



