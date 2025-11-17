U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tallon Hannus, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, completes a preflight checklist on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before supporting a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. BTF operations ensure our forces stay sharp, adaptable, and ready to safeguard against any threat to U.S. interests in Europe and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)