Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tallon Hannus, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, completes a preflight checklist on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before supporting a Bomber Task Force mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 17, 2025. BTF operations ensure our forces stay sharp, adaptable, and ready to safeguard against any threat to U.S. interests in Europe and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 04:24
    Photo ID: 9405050
    VIRIN: 251117-F-FM571-1098
    Resolution: 4154x2968
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6
    U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Combat Camera
    USCENTCOM
    BTF 26-1
    FF6
    Ferocious Falcon 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download