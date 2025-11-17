Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Angel Rios, commander, 141st Air Control Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz, the senior enlisted leader with the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, present a certificate to Ruiz’s wife during his retirement ceremony at Ramey School, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. Ruiz’s retirement ceremony honored his years of leadership, dedication and service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 06:55
|Photo ID:
|9402630
|VIRIN:
|251116-Z-AP021-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.35 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
