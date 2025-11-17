Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    Leaders with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard present a military themed shadow box to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz, the senior enlisted leader with the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during his retirement ceremony at Ramey School, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. Ruiz’s retirement ceremony honored his years of leadership, dedication and service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 06:55
    Photo ID: 9402621
    VIRIN: 251116-Z-PB219-1002
    Resolution: 5508x3672
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download