Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

Leaders with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard present a military themed shadow box to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz, the senior enlisted leader with the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during his retirement ceremony at Ramey School, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. Ruiz’s retirement ceremony honored his years of leadership, dedication and service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)