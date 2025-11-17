Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Angel Rios, commander, 141st Air Control Squadron, delivers remarks during a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz, the senior enlisted leader with the 156th Operations Group, both with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, at Ramey School, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. Ruiz’s retirement ceremony honored his years of leadership, dedication and service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)