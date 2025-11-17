Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz, the senior enlisted leader with the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, presents a bouquet of flowers to his wife during his retirement ceremony at Ramey School, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. Ruiz’s retirement ceremony honored his years of leadership, dedication and service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)