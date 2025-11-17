Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony [Image 11 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz, the senior enlisted leader with the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, presents a bouquet of flowers to his wife during his retirement ceremony at Ramey School, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. Ruiz’s retirement ceremony honored his years of leadership, dedication and service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 06:55
    Photo ID: 9402628
    VIRIN: 251116-Z-AP021-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download