Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Airmen, family and friends, participate in a retirement ceremony for U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz, the senior enlisted leader with the 156th Operations Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, at Ramey School, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. Ruiz’s retirement ceremony honored his years of leadership, dedication and service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)