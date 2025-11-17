Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, stand at attention during a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz, the senior enlisted leader with the 156th Operations Group, at Ramey School, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. Ruiz’s retirement ceremony honored his years of leadership, dedication and service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)