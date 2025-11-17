Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Esteban Ruiz, the senior enlisted leader with the 156th Operations Group, pose for a group photo with family and friends during his retirement ceremony at Ramey School, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. Ruiz’s retirement ceremony honored his years of leadership, dedication and service to the PRANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)