U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jheriko Watson, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance technician at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., surveys a fresh water source during water purification training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. Watson trained more than 40 Airmen assigned to the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron on how to operate a reverse osmosis water purification system in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
09.17.2025
11.20.2025
|9400008
|250917-F-UD194-1002
|8256x5504
|6.66 MB
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment
