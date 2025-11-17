JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U..S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia, 11th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., conducts a simulated combat patrol in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. Garcia supported the emergency management team to assess a simulated chemical attack during the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron deployment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)