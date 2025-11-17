JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Blake, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Blake, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance technician at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., communicates with the exercise command center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. More than 50 JBAB Airmen tested a new deployment model during realistic simulated combat training with the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron, 23rd Air Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Airmen led the way in Air Force-wide changes to the combat deployment model through an exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 14-19, 2025.



More than fifty U.S. Air Force 11th Wing Airmen assigned to JBAB in Washington, D.C. participated in an interdisciplinary training exercise at the Combat Support Training Range at Tyndall AFB.



Assigned to the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron, 23rd [Air Task Force](https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3776461/usaf-units-of-action-air-task-forces-defined-first-locations-announced/) for the event, the JBAB Airmen tackled realistic simulated combat operations with limited logistical support, preparing the second of six new ATFs for future deployments.



During the first three days of the exercise, 11th Wing engineers, security forces members, personnelists, contractors and others trained more than 100 Airmen on some of their key duties, expanding their multi-capable Airmen skillset.



“This week familiarized Airmen from one career field with tasks from other career fields to create mission-ready Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sasha Flink, security forces defender with the 11th Security Forces Squadron. “Training this way gives us a heads up on what the Air Force expects from us and gives us the opportunity to prepare for how we’ll deploy.”



This team training opportunity ensured that 723rd CABS Airmen were ready and capable of augmenting tasks outside of their career field, to include short runway operations, airfield repair, water system setup, security postures, personnel accountability and recovery, and chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear response.



“It feels good going out as a team and getting that cohesion as opposed to going in blind,” said Airman 1st Class Corey Benner, HVAC technician with the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron. “You feel more comfortable going in having built that bond with everyone to establish a working relationship before deploying.”



Joining the 11th Wing were Airmen assigned at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Columbus AFB, Miss., Little Rock AFB, Ark., McConnell AFB, Kan., and Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C.



Air Force leadership has emphasized maintaining Airmen readiness during force re-optimization. Leaders within the 23rd ATF echoed the sentiments with firsthand accounts of the integrated training not only preserving the readiness posture, but enhancing it.



“There are clear benefits to the group as they received great training, then exercised those skillsets in a contested environment,” said Lt. Col. Benjamin Muse, 723rd CABS commander. “There is also a less tangible but just as real advantage...I’ve heard several Hellhounds (723rd CABS personnel) talk about how much they are learning about their fellow Airmen.”



Airmen of the 11th Wing multiplied what they learned by those they taught, ensuring the 723rd CABS is filled with mission-ready Airmen. The U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command will test their newly-learned skills at combined exercise Bamboo Eagle in February, where a passing mark will render the group deployable and ready to support combat operations.



“Throughout the exercise, I’ve seen our Airmen of all ranks step up and lead as experts in their respective fields,” said Capt. Al-Jhon Barrogo, Engineering Flight deputy commander with the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron. “Seeing even the youngest of Airmen instruct groups of 40 on how to assist outside of their usual jobs in emergency situations assured me that we have confident and capable Airmen for the fight.”