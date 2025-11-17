JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cobe Curry, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Flight, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., assesses a simulated chemical attack at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. Curry trained more than 40 Airmen on chemical warfare response during the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron’s combat support exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)