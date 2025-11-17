Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment [Image 3 of 6]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Blake, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance technician at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., communicates with the exercise command center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. More than 50 JBAB Airmen tested a new deployment model during realistic simulated combat training with the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron, 23rd Air Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 11:05
    Photo ID: 9400003
    VIRIN: 250918-F-UD194-1001
    Resolution: 2488x2488
    Size: 870.26 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    Preparedness
    JBAB
    AFFORGEN
    Air Task Force

