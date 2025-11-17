JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Blake, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance technician at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., communicates with the exercise command center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. More than 50 JBAB Airmen tested a new deployment model during realistic simulated combat training with the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron, 23rd Air Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)