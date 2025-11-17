U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Blake, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance technician at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., communicates with the exercise command center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. More than 50 JBAB Airmen tested a new deployment model during realistic simulated combat training with the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron, 23rd Air Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 11:05
|Photo ID:
|9400003
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-UD194-1001
|Resolution:
|2488x2488
|Size:
|870.26 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment
