U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cobe Curry, left, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Flight, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., and Staff Sgt. Keri Gade Rimas, 11th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., assess simulated contamination levels during a training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. More than 40 Airman honed their skills during the exercise with the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron in preparation for future combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment
