    JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment [Image 2 of 6]

    JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cobe Curry, left, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Flight, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., and Staff Sgt. Keri Gade Rimas, 11th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., assess simulated contamination levels during a training exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. More than 40 Airman honed their skills during the exercise with the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron in preparation for future combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 11:05
    Photo ID: 9400000
    VIRIN: 250918-F-UD194-1003
    Resolution: 4170x2778
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    Preparedness
    JBAB
    AFFORGEN
    Air Task Force

