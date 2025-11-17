JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Daniel Garcia, left, 11th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., and Senior Airman Jennifer Fusaro, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Flight, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., respond to a simulated chemical attack at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. Garcia and Fusaro ensured combat readiness by training more than 40 Airmen during the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)