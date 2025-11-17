U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Daniel Garcia, left, 11th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., and Senior Airman Jennifer Fusaro, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Flight, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., respond to a simulated chemical attack at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025. Garcia and Fusaro ensured combat readiness by training more than 40 Airmen during the 723rd Combat Air Base Squadron exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 11:05
|Photo ID:
|9400005
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-UD194-1005
|Resolution:
|3584x2867
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBAB Airmen train for deployed environment
