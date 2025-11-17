Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indian Navy Destroyer INS Imphal (D-68) Tours USS Gridley [Image 25 of 30]

    Indian Navy Destroyer INS Imphal (D-68) Tours USS Gridley

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    250929-N-AS506-1278 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 29, 2025) Indian Navy sailors from the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Imphal (D-68) integrate with Sailors attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a visit, board, search and seizure training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 9398905
    VIRIN: 250929-N-AS506-1278
    Resolution: 3499x2333
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Indian Navy Destroyer INS Imphal (D-68) Tours USS Gridley [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

