250929-N-AS506-1898 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 29, 2025) Cmdr. Nikhil Shrivastava, chief engineer of Indian Navy Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Imphal (D-68), tours the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9398912
|VIRIN:
|250929-N-AS506-1898
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indian Navy Destroyer INS Imphal (D-68) Tours USS Gridley [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS