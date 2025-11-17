Indian Navy Destroyer INS Imphal (D-68) Tours USS Gridley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250929-N-AS506-1599 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 29, 2025) Cmdr. Rajat Rana, executive officer of Indian Navy Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Imphal (D-68), tours the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)