USS Gridley Replenishment-At-Sea

U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Micah Hinton heaves around line on the fo'c'sle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, Nov. 11, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)